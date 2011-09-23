The Five Courses Rick Perry Should Have Paid More Attention To In College

Zeke Miller
rick perry

Photo: Flickr Gage Skidmore

Texas Governor and Republican presidential front-runner Rick Perry’s college transcript was leaked to The Huffington Post. It’s ugly; with lots of C’s and D’s. Perry graduated from Texas A&M University in 1972 with a degree in Animal Science, but he probably should have put more effort into these courses relating to the presidency.

HIST 105: History of the United States

Grade: C

POLS 206: American National Government

Grade: B

ECON 203: Principles of Economics

Grade: D

SPCH 403: Public Speaking

Grade: C

ACCT 409: Survey of Accounting Principles

Grade: C

Check out the full transcript here:

Rick Perry's Texas A&M Transcript

//

