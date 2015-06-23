There are at least 5 states that have confederate imagery in their flags

Reuters/Jason Miczek The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honour the nine people killed in the Charleston murders as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House.

South Carolina isn’t the only state that has an issue with the Confederate flag.

In the aftermath of last week’s massacre in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, much of the ensuing political discussion has centered on the Confederate battle flag flown on the grounds of the state capitol.

Dylann Roof, the alleged shooter, is pictured in a number of photos with the Confederate flag, which critics have long said represents racism.

After days of debate about the issue, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) joined a growing coalition that includes presidential candidates who oppose the flag’s presence at the South Carolina capitol.

Even if the flag is removed in South Carolina, there’s still a wide swath of Southern states with flags that at least evoke the Confederacy, as The Washington Post documented Sunday.

Indeed, Mississippi’s state flag literally features the Confederate emblem:

According to The New York Times, Mississippi voters overwhelmingly supported keeping the flag as-is in a 2001 referendum. At the time, the state’s electorate backed the current flag by a two-to-one margin.

The other Southern states were much more subtle in how they Incorporated the Confederacy into their state flags, The Post reported.

Alabama and Florida

Alabama’s state flag “was designed to evoke the battle flag of the Alabama infantry in the Civil War.” The Floridian flag looks almost identical but with the state’s seal on top of it.

Arkansas

The blue star above the text in this flag reportedly represents the Confederacy; the three lower stars represent the countries that have claimed Arkansas since its colonial beginnings: France, Spain, and the United States.

Georgia

Georgia’s flag “consists of the first national flag of the Confederacy (the ‘Stars and Bars’) with the addition of the Georgia seal.”

