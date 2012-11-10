US

What Is The Fiscal Cliff, And How Might It Be Solved?

Joe Weisenthal

Beginning January 1, 2013, the economy could tank even more because of something dubbed the “fiscal cliff.” 

Watch below to learn about the fiscal cliff and find out a potential solution to it in just 80 seconds:

Produced by William Wei

And Don’t Miss:

Relax, Obama’s Win Is Not Causing The Stock Market To Fall

• What’s Next For Mitt Romney?

• The GOP Needs To Do A Lot Of Serious Soul Searching And More

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.