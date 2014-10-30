VIDEO: The First Virtual Reality Documentary For The Oculus Rift Has Arrived

The Oculus Rift is still just a prototype, but it already has its own documentary, which was filmed specifically to be experienced in virtual reality.

“Zero Point” is the first 3D, 360-degree documentary for the Oculus Rift, and the film reveals the potential future for using virtual reality as a medium for creating and watching films.

The approximately 20-minute documentary was directed by Academy Award nominated director Danfung Dennis, best known for his war documentary, “Hell and Back Again.”

Dennis uses the documentary to show what it would be like to experience the epic scale of the Golden Gate bridge or the heart-pounding action of observing a military training exercise, according to The Verge.

“Zero Point” is designed to be viewed on one of the Oculus Rift developer headsets, which, while technically available to the public, were originally intended to be used for game developers to get a head start on creating content for the consumer Rift when it eventually debuts.

Thanks to the Oculus Rift’s head tracking technologies, you’re free to gaze around your environment with full 360-degree freedom, making it feel like you’re plopped right in the middle of the action.

Besides being a great demonstration of how virtual reality and the Rift will be able to increase immersion in films and movies, the documentary also features guest appearances by Oculus Rift creator Palmer Luckey and other virtual reality experts.

If you have an Oculus Rift developer kit (either version 1 or 2), you can purchase “Zero Point” over at Steam, or check out the trailer for documentary below.

