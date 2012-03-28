The First Video Of James Cameron's Journey To The Bottom Of The Ocean Has Surfaced

On Sunday, James Cameron made the first solo dive to nearly seven miles below the ocean’s surface when he reached the bottom of the Mariana Trench.



And now, the first video from that journey has appeared on National Geographic.

Don’t expect to see much in the way of sea life; It’s one very desolate place.

Still, this is an incredible feat of human exploration.

Check it out below (via National Geographic):



