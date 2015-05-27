The first trailer for the 'Point Break' remake just dropped and it's already got all it needs

It’s the 50 Year Storm! Picture: Warner Bros/Lionsgate

“Point Break” is back.

The remake of one of the cult-est cult movies ever is finally close to release after being shot on a $100 million budget – nearly $20 million more than the original action flick made.

Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez plays Bodhi. He’s had parts in “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Wrath of the Titans”, but received some acclaim for his portrayal of Carlos the Jackal in the 2010 mini-series “Carlos”.

Bodhi. Picture: Warner Bros/Lionsgate

Aussie Luke Bracey scored the big shoes of Keanu Reeves for the role of FBI agent Johnny Utah. You might know him better as Trey Palmer from “Home and Away”.

Utah. Picture: Warner Bros/Lionsgate

Bracey won some cred back in September after falling off a wave at Teahupo’o and breaking his jaw while stunt surfing for the movie. He’s introduced in the trailer with a memorable line:

“I believe that like me, the people behind these robberies are extreme athletes, using their skills to disrupt the international financial markets.”

There’s also dirtbikes:

Snowboards:

Wingsuits:

And of course, surfing the 50 Year Storm. Oh my:

It’s enough to make Keanu Reeves go:

And it wouldn’t be a proper remake without recreating the long-debated moment where Utah jumps after Bodhi without a parachute, except this time it’s off a cliff after Bodhi drops the line:

“The only law that matters is gravity.”

You can check that out at the end of the trailer below. “Point Break” is slated for a Christmas Day release.



