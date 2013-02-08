A Heartwarming Story About Mark Zuckerberg

Photo: wwwes via Flickr

If you think Mark Zuckerberg is just a prickly guy who did some questionable things to get to the top, here’s an uplifting story.In her new book, Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead, Sandberg recalls a breakthrough moment between her and Zuckerberg.



Sandberg says a cruel rumour was going around about her during her first few months at Facebook.

“I started telling Mark about it and, despite my best efforts, started to cry,” she writes. “He assured me that the accusation was so untrue that no one could possibly believe it. And then he asked, ‘do you want a hug?’ I did. It was a breakthough moment for us.”

Another surprising excerpt from Sandberg’s book: she turned down an opportunity to be LinkedIn’s CEO.

