The surprising first thing ever sold online

It’s that time of year again: when Americans start flinging open their physical and digital wallets to take advantage of huge sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Last year, people spent a stunning $2.68 billion online on Cyber Monday alone.
So, how’d this “ecommerce” thing get started anyway? What was the first thing purchased on the internet?
Despite what Pizza Huts says, a large pie with mushrooms and extra cheese doesn’t actually deserve the title.
In a short video called “Proceed to Checkout: The Unexpected Story of how Ecommerce Started,” producers from Shopify trace online shopping to its roots.
It’s a twisting tale that involves marijuana exchanges and a way-ahead-of-her-time grandmother.
Hint: The person responsible for the first item sold is probably watching every move you make.
But you should really just watch the full video:
