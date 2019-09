HBO released the first teaser trailer for season 2 of “The Newsroom” ahead of last night’s much-talked about episode of “Game of Thrones.”



Jeff Daniels returns as ACN news anchor Will McAvoy and he’s clearly torn over his past relationship with co-worker MacKenzie McHale (Emily Mortimer).

“The Newsroom” returns to HBO July 14.

