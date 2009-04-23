The New MySpace CEO's First 10 Tasks

Reports say the new CEO of News Corp (NWS) social network MySpace will be former Facebook COO Owen Van Natta. Mahalo CEO Jason Calacanis, who’s close with News Corp digital boss Jonathan Miller, probably knows whether this is true or not, but he says he can’t confirm or deny it till Friday.



This has not, however, kept Jason from offering his opinion on what MySpace should do going forward, whomever its new CEO may be.

He’s written a list of “The First 10 Things the New CEO of MySpace Should Do.” He explains his reasoning for each idea on Calacanis.com, but here’s the quick summary:

Buy a search engine Admit Facebook is beating you on the Web and focus on owning mobile Double down on global efforts Parallel rebuilding of the MySpace platform Focus on Building a Huge Social and Casual Gaming Business Build a MySpace Virtual Currency MySpace should launch a full-blown email service with a partner. MySpace’s new CEO should build a team bonus program based on unique visitors and page views Meet with top members and run a gazillion focus groups Buy or build a network of high-value content sites

Photo: Robert Scoble



