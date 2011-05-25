Couple Gets Engaged On Stage At TechCrunch Disrupt Before A Bewildered Mike Arrington

Just before her fireside chat with Michael Arrington at TechCrunch Disrupt, a slide popped up on the jumbotron for Lark founder Julie Hu.



It was from her boyfriend. “Julie, will you marry me?” it read.

Hu was startled but, after a brief moment of awkwardness, she hugged him and said yes.

Her fiance didn’t seem to run it by Arrington; he looked equally surprised by the spontaneous act of love.

Crowd members agree: it was a sweet gesture, but kind of awkward to watch.

A TechCrunch Disrupt proposal is definitely a first, and it will make an interesting story for their future kids.

