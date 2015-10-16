The first shipment of gas just left the $18.5 billion GLNG project in Queensland

First gas from the GLNG project has left Curtis Island bound for South Korea. Supplied.

The first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the massive $US18.5 billion GLNG project has left Curtis Island in Queensland on the Malaysian-owned ship Seri Bakti bound for South Korea.

Energy company Santos is the operator and has a 30% interest in the project which will have a capacity to produce 7.8 million tonnes of LNG per year.

“I am so proud that we have been able to deliver this on time and within budget,” Santos CEO David Knox says of the project which started in 2011.

“The first cargo from GLNG strengthens our position as a major and competitive LNG supplier to Asia.”

GLNG produces natural gas from Queensland’s coal seams and converts it into LNG. It involves gas field development in the Surat and Bowen Basins, a 420-kilometre gas transmission pipeline and a two-train LNG plant on Curtis Island near Gladstone.

Other co-venturers include PETRONAS of Malaysia (27.5%), Total of France (27.5%) and KOGAS of South Korea (15%).

