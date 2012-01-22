The First Real Snowstorm Of Winter Reaches The Northeast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A weekend snowstorm is blanketing the Northeast, creating treacherous travel conditions and some delays at airports.



The National Weather Service was predicting 4 to 6 inches in New York City before the snow stops in the afternoon. Early Saturday morning flurries and freezing rain showers were expected for the Washington area. Philadelphia is under a winter weather advisory and could receive up to 4 inches of snow.

A Philadelphia International Airport spokeswoman says arriving flights are experiencing delays of less than two hours because of snow and ice accumulation, but most departing flights are leaving on time.

The storm marked the first significant snowfall for some East Coast residents, including in Philadelphia. A rare October snowstorm knocked out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses in the Northeast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.