The First Promo For Fox Sports 1 Shows It Could Be A Powerhouse Channel

Fox has released the first promo for Fox Sports 1 and it shows why the new all-sports network will be big competition for ESPN.



Unlike other all-sports networks that have launched in recent years (e.g. NBC Sports Network), when FS1 launches in mid-August it will already have what is needed to succeed. That is, they have a strong variety of live sports which also comes with access to the athletes.

In addition to the sporting events that air on Fox, FS1 will broadcast Major League Baseball games (including postseason games), college football and basketball games from various conferences, UFC, and major soccer tournaments, including the World Cup.

Fox will also have a place to air supplemental and extended coverage of their major sporting events (NFL, World Series, Daytona 500, etc.), something ESPN has excelled at.

FS1 also shows a creative side with this promo. While ESPN’s productions often feel stale, this promo shows us the action in a way that is new and fresh. That is something that will resonate well with sports fans…

