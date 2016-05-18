This is Pinterest's first ever TV ad

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Pinterest aired its first ever TV ad on Monday.

The spot ran on Channel 4, the UK TV commercial broadcaster.

Created by ad agency Stinkdigital and brokered by media agency MediaCom, the commercial forms part of a seven-month campaign that will pick up lines from the shows the ads ais around in the creative.

Monday’s short ad used a line from “Eating Well with Hemsley + Hemsley,” about a “one pot meal,” and showed viewers how they can use Pinterest to search for recipe ideas.

Overall, the TV, outdoor, and digital campaign will include more than 100 different creative executions.

Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp told Business Insider in April that the aim of the campaign is to build on the relatively high awareness of the Pinterest brand and convert that into a great level of understanding about what the platform can actually be used for.

“What’s different about Pinterest is that it’s not a social service,” Sharp said. “It’s not really about sharing with friends at all. It’s a personal service. It’s about ideas for your future. What do you want to eat? Where do you want to travel? What do I want to do in my life?”

