This Is The First Official Image Of Samsung's Galaxy S IV

We’re two days away from the announcement of Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy S IV.



Recently, alleged photos of the actual device appeared on a Chinese website. Those images match up well with Samsung’s teaser.

The flagship smartphone is rumoured to feature a 5-inch high resolution screen, a faster processor, 13-megapixel camera, and the latest version of Google’s Android operating system.

Besides physical hardware, the flagship is said to bring some new software features with it included auto scrolling when reading on the device.

A new leaked video of the Galaxy S4 hit YouTube today too. It seems to match this photo.

Check out the image we spotted over at BGR:

Photo: Samsung via BGR

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.