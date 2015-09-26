The first person in New York to get an iPhone 6s said she's 'sick' of the 16GB model

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Justina Siciunaite from Vilnius, Lithuania, was the first to buy the iPhone 6s from Apple’s flagship 5th Avenue store in NYC.

Tech Insider was on-scene at the 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York City on Friday, and we spoke with the first person to emerge out of the store with a brand new iPhone 6s.

Justina Siciunaite from Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, got the rose gold model of the iPhone 6s. We asked her if she got the 16GB model of the new iPhone.

She replied “16GB? No,” saying “I’m sick of that window,” referring to the alert you get in iOS (the iPhone’s operating system) telling you that the storage is full in your iPhone.

Siciunaite said she came to the store at 2 a.m. on Friday to start waiting in line, as she had her new iPhone already reserved.

“I’m going to check out what’s happening here [at the 5th Avenue Apple Store], so I came and I saw all these people.” But she wasn’t expecting to be the first person to come out of the Apple flagship store in NYC with the new iPhone.

She emerged from the store triumphant with a shiny new iPhone 6s in hand.

The Apple employees surrounding her then started chanting “O-pen it! O-pen it!” Of course, she obliged and started to open it the box to reveal her new iPhone.

One employee then blurted “Don’t drop it!” referring to the time when the first person to buy the iPhone 6 last year in 2014 dropped the iPhone while opening the packaging.

