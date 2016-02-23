Former NBA star Ray Allen is opening a fast-food restaurant that's unlike anything on the East Coast

Facebook/Grown Grown’s brisket sandwich features freshly baked sourdough bread, organic greens, and pickled onions.

Former Miami Heat star Ray Allen is getting into the restaurant business.

Allen and his wife, Shannon, are opening an organic fast-food restaurant in Miami called Grown, The Miami Herald reports.

It’s one of the first organic fast-food chains in the country, and the only such offering with a drive-thru on the East Coast.

The Allens’ inspiration to open the restaurant came from their sons’ battle with Type 1 diabetes, and trying to meet his special dietary needs.

“I had an ‘aha’ moment where I realised I couldn’t sit around helpless waiting for someone else to create a fast-food option that met our family’s dietary needs, and as we did our research it became obvious that this wasn’t a struggle unique to us, families everywhere are looking for convenience without compromise,” Shannon Allen told the Miami Herald.

Facebook/Grown Ray Allen in front of his new restaurant, Grown.

The Allens partnered with Todd Kiley, executive chef of Rainforest cafe, to create the menu.

It will offer organic and gluten-free options like acai and fruit bowls, chicken-tortilla soup, and lettuce wraps featuring eggs, mushrooms, and diced honey baked ham, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Prices will range from $4 to $18.

Here’s the restaurant’s Santa Fe salad with organic greens, avocado, corn, tomato salsa, grilled shrimp, and plantain strips:

In true fast-food form, the restaurant will have a drive-thru, carry-out services, and grab-and-go prepared items.

“People want to be healthier, eat cleaner and feel better about what they’re putting in their bodies,” Ray Allen told the Miami Herald.

Here’s the chicken tortilla soup:

The restaurant will also offer this Mediterranean Wrap with hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, organic baby spinach, marinated onions, tomatoes, and herb yogurt spread:

