The First Of 4,000 Specially Made BMW Olympic Cars Have Arrived In London

This post originally appeared at Motor Authority.BMW will be supplying a fleet of some 4,000 vehicles, primarily 3-Series and 5-Seriessedans, to provide VIP transportation and logistical support for the upcoming London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

While critics pan the move for its impact on traffic and air quality, BMW is quick to point out that vehicles supplied will meet strict emissions standards set by the London organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG).

In fact, while the bulk of the vehicles provided will be sedans, the mix includes motorcycles and bicycles, too. Sedans supplied will be primarily diesel or hybrid powered, while an estimated 200 vehicles will be full electric. The first 40 BMWs to be used in support of the Olympic Games have now been delivered to LOCOG.

