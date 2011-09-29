The First NBA Player To Sign With A Chinese Team Is Leaving Because He Doesn't Like The Food*

I’m still hungry.

Earl Clark was one of the first players to take his talents across the pond this offseason when the former Orlando Magic forward decided to play in China for the upcoming season. It seems that won’t happen, however, and the reason why is rather peculiar.How peculiar, you ask? I’ll let the magic that is Google Translate tell you everything you might need to know related to the reason Clark is leaving Zhejiang.



Magic forward Earl Clark has left the Zhejiang Guangsha team, and the reason is very simple: do not eat Clark said used to Chinese food.

Yes, that’s right: Clark is returning to America, according to that report, because he could not get used to eating Chinese food. Forget for a moment that it is probably impossible to not be able to get used to Chinese food, or find American cuisine in China, and instead let’s ponder the more relevant facts.

Did Clark find out the lockout was ending soon and use the food as an excuse to work around the no-out clause in China?

*Update: Clark is actually leaving because his girlfriend is pregnant, according to HoopsHype. His Chinese contract has been voided.

