The First Major Policy Difference Has Emerged Between Bill Shorten And Anthony Albanese

Labor leadership candidate Bill Shorten would keep his options open on Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s paid parental leave scheme, while his opponent Anthony Albanese thinks it must be blocked, according to The Australian.



This would be the first major policy difference between the two — who were both frontbenchers in the former Labor government which was ousted at the September election.

Rank-and-file members of Labor as well as the the parliamentary party are set to vote on the leadership, under new rules introduced by former PM kevin Rudd which make it harder to topple a sitting prime minister.

Tony Abbott’s paid parental leave scheme promises 26 weeks pay at a mother’s full wage, meaning a woman on the average full-time salary of $65,000 a year would receive $1250 a week.

While There is no means test, the scheme is capped at $75,000 – six months of a $150,000-a-year salary.

The Australian has also reported Abbott wants the flagship policy through parliament by June next year.

