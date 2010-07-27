The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Major Asian markets ended mixed, despite strength from the U.S. last night. Centaline reported that Beijing property developers are reducing prices in order to stimulate weak demand.
Asia: +0.64% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:22)
Hong Kong: +0.64% (Hang Seng, 3:57)
Tokyo: -0.07% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)
Shanghai: -0.55% (CSI 300, 3:01)
European stocks are rising with financials leading the gains. The euro is still fighting to break above $1.30. Deutsche Bank, UBS, and enterprise-software giant SAP reported strong earnings.
Frankfurt: +0.21% (DAX, 4:03)
Paris: +0.84% (CAC 40, 4:02)
London: +0.53% (FTSE 100, 4:02)
Deutsche Bank in Germany: +2.99% (4:04)
The Euro: $1.299 (-0.01%, 4:03)
Gold, oil, and the U.S. dollar are relatively quiet. The Baltic Dry continues to painstakingly regain ground.
Baltic Dry Index: +0.82% (BDI 1,841, 26 July)
Dollar Index: +0.02% (DXY 82.05, 4:15)
Gold: +0.2% ($1,189, 4:00)
Oil: -0.23% (Brent Crude $77.32, 4:00)
U.S. futures are signaling another day of gains today. Watch out for Case-Shiller housing data at 9:00 AM ET and consumer sentiment at 10:00 AM.
