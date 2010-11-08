The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: ~ezs via Flickr

ASIA: Japan surged to a three month high, with Asia rallying. The yen has weakened and is above 81 per U.S. dollar. The market could still be excited about the prospect of Japan’s central bank buying index ETFs, corporate bonds, and real estate trusts in a bid to inflate asset markets, explained last week.In Beijing, Andy Xie has declared a top for the Chinese property market, based on government efforts to restrict money supply growth.



Korea says it has discovered a ‘large’ source of domestic rare earth metals, and could have production started by 2012. Qantas shares fell over 2% on reports that it has found engine leaks in a few of its grounded Airbus A380 planes.

EUROPE: Is slipping. Northern Ireland has suffered a contraction in business activity, even as the U.K. expands. The Irish 10-year yield remains near record levels, at 7.68%. Greek’s prime minister has avoided a snap election, and appears to have collected enough political support to continue with austerity plans. Watch for German export data at 6:00 AM ET.

MACRO: The dollar is strengthening slightly. The euro has dropped below $1.40. Gold is just shy of $1,390.

U.S. FUTURES: Are falling slightly.

