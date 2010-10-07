The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: AP

ASIA: Was mixed and indecisive. Korea’s KOSPI was weighed down by Samsung Electronics which missed analyst expectations and fell nearly 3%.Japan has come out and said that ‘it’s not their intention‘ to join the global currency devaluation game. The Japanese yen has strengthened to 82.4 per U.S. dollar.



Australian employment grew by the largest amount in eight months in September, and the Australian dollar has soared to nearly parity with the U.S. dollar. Mainland China was closed.

EUROPE: Is slipping across the board. The troubled Allied Irish Banks said it will raise $2 billion in additional capital by selling a stake in another bank. UK housing prices fell in September by the largest amount since records began in 1983. Meanwhile, office property in Frankfurt is expected to attract the highest level of demand since 2007.

MACRO: Gold is just shy of $1,365 and oil is above $85. The Baltic Dry Index had another big day.

U.S. FUTURES: Are mixed. Watch for jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET and the EIA natural gas report at 10:30 AM.

