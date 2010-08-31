The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Japan has been absolutely hammered, pulling down Asia with it. Japanese tech and retail were hit hardest.



The Japanese yen is approaching a 15-year high, making yesterday’s attempt at monetary easing from the Bank of Japan look like a complete joke today. Thing is, today’s action is also a testament to the sad state of the Japanese stock market, given that it practically begs for a weak yen and panics without it.

Contract manufacturing giants Foxconn and Hon Hai Precision both missed analyst estimates today, sending their shares sharply lower. Chinese steel production giant Baosteel reported a lower profit and warned that steel prices could drop before a demand pick-up comes in the fourth quarter.

India reported 8.8% GDP growth for its second quarter, slightly beating expectations for 8.7%, but its market still fell. See more in the focus charts below.

EUROPE: UPDATE: Is falling deeper into the red. Europe appears to be watching the U.S. and Asia today for cues.

MACRO: Oil has slumped over 1%. The Baltic Dry remains stable, gold is at $1,236. The euro is below $1.27 now.

U.S. FUTURES: UPDATE: Are falling deeper into the red. Watch for Case-Shiller home prices at 9:00 AM ET, the Chicago PMI at 9:45 AM, and Consumer Confidence at 10:00 AM.

