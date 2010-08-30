The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Had a strong day, with Japan and China leading gains. Still, Japan retreated from the day’s highs after the Bank of Japan announced it would provide an additional 30 trillion in short-term loans to banks, in a bid to ease monetary policy and ostensibly weaken the yen. Unfortunately, the announced action may have been less aggressive than markets expected, as the yen reversed its initial pre-announcement move. See more in the focus charts below.



Major Chinese banks have reported a 46% jump in profits for the first half of 2010. China’s largest coal producer China Shenhua Energy beat expectations and soared, helping its sector. The company expressed confidence that coal demand would continue growing in the second half of 2010, but could slow as inefficient production capacity is shut down by the government. Sounds like a win-win for the larger coal producers of the region.

EUROPE: Rising slightly so far. Infineon has said it will sell a wireless unit to Intel for $1.4 billion. European economic sentiment continued to rise in July, and was reported in-line with expectations.

MACRO: The dollar is giving ground. Oil is doing its usual thing.

U.S. FUTURES: Are rising. Watch for personal income data at 8:30 AM ET.

