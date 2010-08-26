The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Japan and mainland China managed reasonable gains despite weakness elsewhere in Asia. Japanese bonds have lost some ground on concern that the Bank of Japan won’t loosen monetary policy as quickly as previously thought. Yields at the longer end of the Japanese bond curve have perked up. BHP’s CEO hinted that there could be more acquisitions after Potash.



GDP for the Philippines came in at 7.9%, blowing away estimates for just 6.3% growth. The local stock market rose more than 1%, outperforming the region.

Vietnam is trying to implement price controls in order to control inflation, effective October 1st.

China Life (2628 HK) shares tanked after reporting earnings, as Air China (753 HK) reported a historical high operating result, only to see its shares lose some ground as well.

EUROPE: Is off to a strong start despite rising yields for Ireland, Greece. But… Greek government bond yields continue to creep higher and it’s really starting to add up, we’re now above 11.4%. Ireland’s 10-year yield has spiked after being downgraded by S&P.

30-year German bond yields, however, have hit record lows. So we have a nice illustration of the two-speed European economy right now in the market.

Alcohol giant Diageo (DEO) reported results, and missed estimates, but projected growth ahead. French bank Credit Agricole reported a surge in profit, sending the shares up nearly 3% in early trade, and hotel company Accor rose more than 4% after issuing better profit guidance than expected.

MACRO: Gold has made a nice run. The yen remains below the 85 per dollar range, see more in the focus charts.

U.S. FUTURES: UPDATE: Have been in the green, bouncing around +0.3%. are losing steam, we could easily see a negative open at this rate. Watch for initial jobless claims today at 8:30 AM ET.



