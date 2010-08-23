The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA
indonesia copper

Photo: mining-technology.com

ASIA: Indonesia hit a record high, but Japan lead Asia lower. China’s CSI 300 was actually in the green for most of the day, but nudged into a negative close near session-end. Nonetheless, mining shares were strong across the region.Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index hit a new record high, bolstered by the nation’s large cap miner Bumi Resources, which surged 12%. Thailand’s SET Index is approaching record levels after the nation’s GDP data beat expectations. Malaysia is heading for its 5-year high, see more via the focus charts below.

Chart

 

EUROPE: Is rising moderately. M&A speculation could be keeping shares supported, for now at least.

Chart

 

MACRO: The Baltic Dry Index continues to charge higher. Iron ore shipments from Brazil and Australia have been bolstered by an iron ore export ban in India, plus overall strong demand. The dollar is slipping slightly.

Chart

 

U.S. FUTURES: Are rising. Today watch for the 30-year U.S. treasury inflation protected security (TIPS) auction at 1 PM ET.

Chart

ASIA: China's CSI 300 up for most of the day..

ASIA: Hong Kong, however, was down most of the day

ASIA: Southeast Asia outperforms -- Indonesia hits a new record high

ASIA: Indonesia's large cap miner Bumi resources explodes higher

ASIA: Thailand brakes 900 briefly, settles below, but outperforms the region

ASIA: Malaysia surges, approaching its 5-year high

ASIA: Miner BHP rises despite a falling Australian market

MACRO: The Baltic Dry Index surges

MACRO: The yen continues to hover around the 85 per dollar level

