The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Indonesia hit a record high, but Japan lead Asia lower. China’s CSI 300 was actually in the green for most of the day, but nudged into a negative close near session-end. Nonetheless, mining shares were strong across the region.Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index hit a new record high, bolstered by the nation’s large cap miner Bumi Resources, which surged 12%. Thailand’s SET Index is approaching record levels after the nation’s GDP data beat expectations. Malaysia is heading for its 5-year high, see more via the focus charts below.



EUROPE: Is rising moderately. M&A speculation could be keeping shares supported, for now at least.

MACRO: The Baltic Dry Index continues to charge higher. Iron ore shipments from Brazil and Australia have been bolstered by an iron ore export ban in India, plus overall strong demand. The dollar is slipping slightly.

U.S. FUTURES: Are rising. Today watch for the 30-year U.S. treasury inflation protected security (TIPS) auction at 1 PM ET.

