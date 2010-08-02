The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Developing… check back for updates.



Asian markets closed strong. HSBC’s China PMI manufacturing index hit a 16-month low, but many view this Chinese slowdown as a sign of success. Investors also cheered results from Hitachi and Honda.

European markets are staging a sizeable rally. Strong reports from HSBC and France’s BNP Paribas sent these bank shares higher.

The dollar, euro, and gold are all weak. The Baltic Dry Index is on the verge of re-taking its 2,000 level.

U.S. futures are in the green.

The Aussie dollar continues to make a run Honda spikes after reporting earnings HSBC surges after reporting earnings France's BNP Paribas spikes after reporting earnings Hitachi runs after reporting earnings All Nippon Airways rallies after reporting a smaller loss than previously The Baltic Dry Index is on the verge of re-taking its 2,000 level

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.