The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asian markets closed strong. HSBC’s China PMI manufacturing index hit a 16-month low, but many view this Chinese slowdown as a sign of success. Investors also cheered results from Hitachi and Honda.

European markets are staging a sizeable rally.  Strong reports from HSBC and France’s BNP Paribas sent these bank shares higher.

The dollar, euro, and gold are all weak. The Baltic Dry Index is on the verge of re-taking its 2,000 level.

U.S. futures are in the green.

The Aussie dollar continues to make a run

Honda spikes after reporting earnings

HSBC surges after reporting earnings

France's BNP Paribas spikes after reporting earnings

Hitachi runs after reporting earnings

All Nippon Airways rallies after reporting a smaller loss than previously

The Baltic Dry Index is on the verge of re-taking its 2,000 level

