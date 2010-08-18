The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Casino Greece

ASIA: Japan rebounds, Korea up as well, outperforming the broader Asia decline. Everbright bank IPO’d in Shanghai, China’s second-largest IPO, and shot up nearly 17%. The Chinese government has made further statements in regards to clamping down on the mainland property market… however… Li Ka-Shing has made a $979 million new bet on Hong Kong’s property market. His Cheung Kong Holdings outperformed, see more in the focus charts below.

Chart

EUROPE: Europe is already falling, with relative strength in Germany.but Greece is rising. Wind turbine giant Vestas reported disappointing guidance, shares slammed. Greece’s Athex is up about 0.38%. Oddly, Greek government bond yields continue to get worse, despite Spain’s easing back. See more detail in the focus charts below.

Chart

MACRO: The U.S. dollar has lost ground, euro is flat. The Baltic Dry Index keeps rising.

Chart

U.S. FUTURES: Bleeding slightly, but have improved over the last hour. Watch for EIA petroleum today at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS: Watch for Target (TGT), Deere (DE), and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Chart

Spanish government bond yields have eased back...

But Greece's yield continues to deteriorate

Yet Greek stocks are outperforming Europe's decline today so far

Spanish stocks dropping like a rock with Europe

Wind turbine maker Vestas's shares crushed after reporting earnings

Korea's KOSPI outperforms yet again

Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Holdings advances after the tycoon makes a $979 new bet on HK property

The day is just starting...

Check The Money Game for market updates all day long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.