The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Japan rebounds, Korea up as well, outperforming the broader Asia decline. Everbright bank IPO’d in Shanghai, China’s second-largest IPO, and shot up nearly 17%. The Chinese government has made further statements in regards to clamping down on the mainland property market… however… Li Ka-Shing has made a $979 million new bet on Hong Kong’s property market. His Cheung Kong Holdings outperformed, see more in the focus charts below.



EUROPE: Europe is already falling, with relative strength in Germany.… but Greece is rising. Wind turbine giant Vestas reported disappointing guidance, shares slammed. Greece’s Athex is up about 0.38%. Oddly, Greek government bond yields continue to get worse, despite Spain’s easing back. See more detail in the focus charts below.

MACRO: The U.S. dollar has lost ground, euro is flat. The Baltic Dry Index keeps rising.

U.S. FUTURES: Bleeding slightly, but have improved over the last hour. Watch for EIA petroleum today at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS: Watch for Target (TGT), Deere (DE), and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.