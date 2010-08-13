The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Staged a rebound today, with China leading. The yen eased back from its highs as the Japanese prime minister was reported to be planning a meeting in regards to the currency early next week.Despite concerns of Chinese steel overcapacity, resource stocks in Australia gained steam today. Some are speculating that the Chinese government will be even more cautious with its fiscal and monetary tightening.

EUROPE: Initially rising after strong German GDP, but is now losing steam with Germany diving. German GDP growth hit a 23-year high in Q2, helped by the weaker euro. Still, Spain and Greece’s 10-year bond yields crept higher, so the PIIGS aren’t out of the woods. See today’s focus charts for more.

MACRO: The euro is choppy but holding after recent days’ losses.

US FUTURES: Trying to open positive today after two days of losses. Watch for the consumer price index and retail sales at 8:30 AM ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 9:55 AM.

EARNINGS WATCH: JC Penny (JCP), Nuclear energy company Cameco (CCJ)

The yen backed off from 85 to the U.S. dollar, but is now retracing a bit

The euro has been choppy, but range bound

CHINA OPTIMISM: BHP jumps in Australia, watch the U.S. ADRs today (BHP)

CHINA OPTIMISM: Rio Tinto up in Australia as well, watch the U.S. ADRs today (RTP)

CHINA OPTIMISM: China's Baoshan steel advances nicely

CHINA OPTIMISM: Hebei Steel also up

PIIGS STILL SHAKY: Greece's 10-year yield creeps higher

PIIGS STILL SHAKY: Spain's 10-year yield creeps up as well

PIIGS STILL SHAKY: As we highlighted yesterday, credit default swap spreads are moving higher for all of Europe's PIIGS economies

