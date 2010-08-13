The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: WIkipedia

ASIA: Staged a rebound today, with China leading. The yen eased back from its highs as the Japanese prime minister was reported to be planning a meeting in regards to the currency early next week.Despite concerns of Chinese steel overcapacity, resource stocks in Australia gained steam today. Some are speculating that the Chinese government will be even more cautious with its fiscal and monetary tightening.



EUROPE: Initially rising after strong German GDP, but is now losing steam with Germany diving. German GDP growth hit a 23-year high in Q2, helped by the weaker euro. Still, Spain and Greece’s 10-year bond yields crept higher, so the PIIGS aren’t out of the woods. See today’s focus charts for more.

MACRO: The euro is choppy but holding after recent days’ losses.



US FUTURES: Trying to open positive today after two days of losses. Watch for the consumer price index and retail sales at 8:30 AM ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 9:55 AM.

EARNINGS WATCH: JC Penny (JCP), Nuclear energy company Cameco (CCJ)

