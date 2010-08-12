The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Markets are trying to stabilise, but it’s not quite happening.

ASIA: Dove early on, then recovered, but still ended down. Japan’s central bank has voiced concern over the yen/dollar rate.

EUROPE: Started lower, then rose, and is now falling. The FTSE has nonetheless gone positive most recently. The European Central Bank just released its latest monthly report. European June industrial production also came in at +11.7% year over year.

MACRO: The euro has broken below $1.30, gold remains anchored around $1,200.

U.S. FUTURES: Earlier fighting for a positive open, but are now lower. Watch for jobless claims at 8:30 AM, and the EIA natural gas report at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS WATCH: Nvidia (NVDA), Nordstrom (JWN), Briggs & Straton (BGG)

Japan's Nikkei started way down, then recovered much lost ground

Hong Kong's Hang Seng did something similar

But mainland China's CSI 300 was trading on its own, as it frequently does

Korea's KOSPI seems to have followed China more than Japan & Hong Kong

England's FTSE is having a see-saw of a day already

Germany's DAX as well... first down, then up, then down

The yen weakens vs. the dollar as the Bank of Japan signals concern about its strength, but is now strengthening again

The euro broke $1.30, and has now been below that level for a while

The day is just starting...

