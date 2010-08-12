The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Markets are trying to stabilise, but it’s not quite happening.



ASIA: Dove early on, then recovered, but still ended down. Japan’s central bank has voiced concern over the yen/dollar rate.

EUROPE: Started lower, then rose, and is now falling. The FTSE has nonetheless gone positive most recently. The European Central Bank just released its latest monthly report. European June industrial production also came in at +11.7% year over year.

MACRO: The euro has broken below $1.30, gold remains anchored around $1,200.

U.S. FUTURES: Earlier fighting for a positive open, but are now lower. Watch for jobless claims at 8:30 AM, and the EIA natural gas report at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS WATCH: Nvidia (NVDA), Nordstrom (JWN), Briggs & Straton (BGG)

