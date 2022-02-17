Star-studded ‘The First Lady’ trailer gives our first look at Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’ trailer Showtime

“The First Lady” trailer dropped on Thursday, giving the first look at some of Hollywood’s leading ladies as former first ladies.

The series will follow three first ladies — Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

“The world is always going to judge us,” Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama, says in the trailer.

The star-studded trailer for Showtime’s “The First Lady” dropped Thursday, giving the first look at some of Hollywood’s leading ladies as groundbreaking First Ladies and how they transformed the role.

The story follows three notable First Ladies — Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama — through their time in the White House, navigating unfamiliar territories in each of their respective eras.

“The world is always going to judge us,” a voiceover from Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama, says, illustrating the struggle of being thrust into the international spotlight.

“They can kick me out, but they can’t make me somebody I’m not,” says Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, who dealt with alcoholism and substance abuse.

The cast rounds out with Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford.

“You are the husband of a wife who has a life and mind of her own,” Anderson as Roosevelt reminds her husband in one scene.

The series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Watch the trailer here:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.