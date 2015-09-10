The unglamorous first jobs of the top players in tech

The biggest names in tech didn’t start out at the top — they had to work their way up.
Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer was a grocery store clerk. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once sold vacuum cleaners.
Homebrew Ventures cofounder and partner Hunter Walk posed a question to his Twitter followers on Labour Day: What was your first job? A bunch of founders, CEOs, and other VCs chimed in.
For every Mark Zuckerberg founding a company in his dorm room, there are plenty of founders who got their starts at less glamorous jobs — scrubbing toilets, pumping gas, and shoveling snow, just to name a few.
Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Co., which owns men's shaving startup Bevel, worked at a summer sleepaway camp.
