The unglamorous first jobs of the top players in tech

Michael Loccisano/Getty LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner’s first job

The biggest names in tech didn’t start out at the top — they had to work their way up.

Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer was a grocery store clerk. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once sold vacuum cleaners.

Homebrew Ventures cofounder and partner Hunter Walk posed a question to his Twitter followers on Labour Day: What was your first job? A bunch of founders, CEOs, and other VCs chimed in.

For every Mark Zuckerberg founding a company in his dorm room, there are plenty of founders who got their starts at less glamorous jobs — scrubbing toilets, pumping gas, and shoveling snow, just to name a few.

Megan Quinn, most recently a partner at Kleiner Perkins, made pretzels. Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Co., which owns men's shaving startup Bevel, worked at a summer sleepaway camp. Nest CEO Tony Fadell started an egg delivery business when he was in third grade. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner shoveled snow. Square CFO Sarah Friar worked on her uncle's farm. Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson mowed lawns. Foundry Group's Brad Feld knocked down wasp's nests at a tennis club.

