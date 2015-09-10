The unglamorous first jobs of the top players in tech

Maya Kosoff
Jeff weinerMichael Loccisano/GettyLinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner’s first job

The biggest names in tech didn’t start out at the top — they had to work their way up.

Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer was a grocery store clerk. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once sold vacuum cleaners.

Homebrew Ventures cofounder and partner Hunter Walk posed a question to his Twitter followers on Labour Day: What was your first job? A bunch of founders, CEOs, and other VCs chimed in.

For every Mark Zuckerberg founding a company in his dorm room, there are plenty of founders who got their starts at less glamorous jobs  — scrubbing toilets, pumping gas, and shoveling snow, just to name a few.

 

Megan Quinn, most recently a partner at Kleiner Perkins, made pretzels.

KPCB

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/640985218602536960

What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/tOUF9HSC9G

Tristan Walker, the founder and CEO of Walker & Co., which owns men's shaving startup Bevel, worked at a summer sleepaway camp.

Tristan Walker

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/640994892622139393

What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/KFx6dRJVZN

Nest CEO Tony Fadell started an egg delivery business when he was in third grade.

Kimberly White / Getty

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner shoveled snow.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641046707929649152

From snow shoveling to @LinkedIn CEO :) What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/KuDtCRUb1p

Square CFO Sarah Friar worked on her uncle's farm.

YouTube/Screenshot

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641025717493329920

From picking up stones to @Square CFO! What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/s1GD90iwDD

Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson mowed lawns.

Etsy

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641026224337256448

From lawn mowing to @Etsy CEO! What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/wnXK0TpOwU

Foundry Group's Brad Feld knocked down wasp's nests at a tennis club.

Helen H. Richardson / Contributor

Tweet Embed:

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/641014462481207297

What was your #FirstJob? #LaborDay https://t.co/tc7eSKfGHf

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.