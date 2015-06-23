WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The first interns of the world's biggest tech companies

Uber, Google, and Facebook are among the biggest, most powerful tech companies in the world.

But when they were founded, these companies were scrappy startups with small staffs. They hired interns — usually college kids or recent grads — to help keep things chugging along.

So where are the earliest interns from these companies now? We did some research to find out. In some cases, these companies’ first interns have stayed onboard, moving up to new positions. Others have left to start their own companies or pursue other ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.