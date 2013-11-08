The First Instagram Ad Was A Huge Success

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

218,000 likes (370% more than the brand’s average).

4.4 million impressions.

33,000 new followers (16 times more than the brand’s average)

It’s worth mentioning that 20% of comments on the paid post were negative, while 1% expressed a clear intent to purchase the item in the advertisement.

We don’t know what Michael Kors’ marketing goals were for the ad, but if it included cultivating a following that it can share products and marketing materials with, then the ad certainly accomplished that. (Nitrogram)

Twitter starts trading in public markets today. Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business, said he’s hearing from his sources that the stock could open at $US40 and rise to $US80 on strong demand. (Business Insider)

Facebook redesigned its “Like” button, and it no longer sports the iconic “thumbs up” graphic. (Facebook Blog)

Quartz constructed a timeline of where Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has been travelling to recently, by tracking his location data attached to tweets. It’s an interesting (albeit somewhat creepy) use case for stringing together Twitter’s location data. (Quartz)

Mobli, a photo- and video-sharing platform that competes with Instagram and Snapchat, raised $US60 million from billionaire Carlos Slim. (TechCrunch)

Snapchat’s investors are being sued by Frank Reggie Brown IV, who claims to have been an original founder of the company but was ousted by his fellow co-founders. (Business Insider)

The Financial Times published an insightful piece on how businesses can leverage social media to handle a PR crisis. (FT)

