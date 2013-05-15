The First 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Poster Features Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is atop a mountain in the first poster for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”



Lionsgate released the poster through the film’s official Instagram account.

The film, based on the series by Suzanne Collins, follows Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) after the conclusion of the 74th Hunger Games.

Look closely at the clouds and you’ll see the image of the Mockingjay, the bird which will become a symbol of strength and rebellion in the second novel.

The second film in the franchise comes to theatres November 22.

