Elon Musk's Hyperloop might be coming sooner than we thought

The first Hyperloop system may be built in Europe.

The California-based start-up Hyperloop Transportation Technologies said Thursday that it met with Slovakian government officials to “finalize and sign an agreement to explore building a local Hyperloop system” in the area.

HTT didn’t share specifics about any definite plans, but it did state in a press release that the aim is to build a Hyperloop system with routes connecting Bratislava with Vienna, Austria and Budapest, Hungary.

“The next steps will be identifying the perfect route, right of ways and construction requirements. This is part of the process and is monetarily supported by Slovakia,” Ben Cooke, a spokesperson for HTT, told Tech Insider.

Cooke said Slovakia will be responsible for the right of way and financing will be done through a public-private partnership.

The Hyperloop, of course, is a futuristic mode of transportation that consists of passenger pods traveling through tubes at speeds of more than 500 miles.

Elon Musk first introduced the concept in a 2013 white paper. However, he is not pursuing commercial development of the Hyperloop.

Instead, he has made his research open-source so that other companies could pursue building the system.

In January, HTT said it planned to break ground on its first five-mile test track in Quay Valley, California by the end of June. HTT estimates the track will cost $100 million and is aiming to open it to the public by 2018.

The company’s CEO Dirk Ahlborn said at the time that its test track will be the first passenger ready Hyperloop.

HTT isn’t the only company trying to develop a full-scale Hyperloop.

Hyperloop Technologies, which is based in Los Angeles, is also investing in the technology and has already built its first open-air test track in North Las Vegas.

Rob Lloyd, the CEO of Hyperloop Technologies, said in November that his company would build three Hyperloops by 2020. However, details regarding location and size of these systems have yet to be revealed.

