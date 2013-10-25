The First Full-Length Trailer For 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Looks Like It Contains A Mistake

The first full-length trailer for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is here and it doesn’t disappoint.

Chris Evans returns as the Captain along with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) — with a new look — and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

There’s the usual level of exciting set pieces and bleeding cool moments – such as Cap jumping out of a plane sans parachute.

And there’s also the standard reveal of a new player. In Winter Soldier’s case, it’s the silver-armed guy, otherwise known as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes – a sidekick character who once even became Captain America himself and is known as, erm, the “Winter Soldier”.

He appears in the new trailer at the 1.43 mark and blows up Nick Fury’s car. Assume there’s some context to that, as Bucky’s generally considered a good guy.

But in the trailer, he seems to lose his silver (cybernetic) arm for a second – and possibly, the gun strapped to his back – before getting it back in the next shot.

Then:

We could be wrong. It may be some kind of cybernetic arm reflection issue. The sequencing may be all out of whack, as sometimes happens in trailers.

It’s still a great trailer, regardless. Watch it in full:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” comes to theatres April 4, 2014.

