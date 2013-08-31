The First-Ever Papal Selfie

Yesterday, Twitter was abuzz with news that Pope Francis was posing for a selfie.
L’Osservatore Romano captured the moment for Reuters at the Vatican, here:
Reuters/L’Osservatore RomanPope Francis participating in a selfie at the Vatican.
How’d it turn out? Fabio Ragona posted the picture, here:
Twitter/Fabio RagonaPope Francis in his first documented selfie.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.