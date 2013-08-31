The First-Ever Papal Selfie

Alyson Shontell

Yesterday, Twitter was abuzz with news that Pope Francis was posing for a selfie.

L’Osservatore Romano captured the moment for Reuters at the Vatican, here:

Pope Francis selfieReuters/L’Osservatore RomanPope Francis participating in a selfie at the Vatican.

How’d it turn out? Fabio Ragona posted the picture, here:

Pope francis selfieTwitter/Fabio RagonaPope Francis in his first documented selfie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

pope francis sai-us