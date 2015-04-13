The first episodes of Game of Thrones Season 5 have been leaked online

Photo: Courtesy HBO

Four Game of Thrones episodes from Season 5, the first of which is due to be shown today, have been leaked online.

The copies of the new series of the fantasy saga are said to have been from press preview DVDs. The watermarks have been blurred.

Torrent Freak, a news site about file sharing and copyright, says the four leaked episodes have been downloaded millions of times already.

“A snapshot of the download locations reveals that most downloaders currently come from the UK and the US, followed by India, Canada and France,” Torrent Freak says.

Television network HBO planned to release the first episode at 0100 GMT (11am Australian eastern standard time) on Monday in 170 countries.

Game of Thrones has been the most pirated TV-show.

“The episodes that were posted online thus far are in standard-definition (SD) quality,” says Torrent Freak. “Interestingly, some commenters note that they rather wait until HD copies become available, as they are used to watching the show in a better resolution.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.