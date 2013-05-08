Kids Battle For Earth's Future In The First 'Ender's Game' Trailer

Asa Butterfield stars as the titular character in the film adaptation of ‘Ender’s Game.’

The first trailer for “Ender’s Game” is here, and it’s full of gorgeous landscape shots, Harrison Ford narration, and Ben Kingsley—fresh out of his “Iron Man 3” role—covered in facial tattoos.



The film, based on the 1985 novel from Orson Scott Card, is set in a futuristic Earth preparing to undergo battle with an alien race (Formics) for a third time.

Director Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origns: Wolverine”) brings us the adaptation ripe with Oscar nominee talent in Ford, Viola Davia, Abigail Breslin, and Oscar-winner, Kingsley.

The main protagonist, Ender, is played by Asa Butterfield (“Hugo”).

For those unfamiliar with the story, the first 50 seconds of the trailer play similar to another anticipated alien film due out this summer, Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim.”

However, instead of equipping men with the task to relinquish the Earth of aliens, children are sent to military school to combat the threat.

“Ender’s Game” comes to theatres November 1.

Here’s a shot of that beautiful landscape we were talking about from the trailer:

