The First Employee Email From HP's New Leadership Is A Snooze

TechCrunch just published an email sent to all employees by new HP CEO Meg Whitman and longtime chairman of the board Ray Lane.There’s not a lot there to inspire or reassure employees.



In fact, it’s mostly corporate-speak platitudes. Like:

First let us say we are true believers in HP.

We know that change is difficult. The decision to change the leadership of HP is one that the board took seriously.

We all recognise that the technology landscape is changing rapidly and we have to do more than simply adapt. We must invest in innovation, leverage the strength of our core businesses, enhance our software capabilities, and integrate our our assets to maximise the value of our investments.

And so on. You can read the whole thing yourself here, if you really want to.

There doesn’t seem to be a lot of urgency, vision, or intensity here. For their follow-up, Whitman and Lay should read the “Burning Platform” memo Nokia CEO Stephen Elop sent around earlier this year.

