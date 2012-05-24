The First-Ever College Degrees In Philanthropy Were Awarded This Month

Indiana University is producing the future Michael Bloombergs.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The class of 2012 produced five students with a knack for giving.The first-ever undergraduate degrees in philanthropic studies were awarded to five students at Indiana University, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.



The purpose of the degree is to produce “future nonprofit leaders who are not only well-versed in the nuts and bolts of nonprofit management but also comfortable weighing the philosophical questions they will encounter on the job.”

By 2015, Indiana expects about 75 students enrolled in the program.

The current graduates admit people have scoffed at their new major, but they say they are “studying the how and why of giving and its history and traditions.”

DON’T MISS: These Are The 25 Most Generous People In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.