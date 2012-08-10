The First colour 360-Degree Panorama Of Gale Crater On Mars

New pictures of Mars from NASA’s Curiosity rover keep rolling in. Here’s the first 360-degree panorama in colour of Gale Crater, the 96-mile-wide landing site of Curiosity. The panorama is based on a series of images taken by the rover’s Mast Camera. It took a little over an hour to stitch together 130 very small images. The jagged black patches are missing thumbnails that would show the rest of the rover.



(Scroll over to see the full picture).

Photo: NASA

