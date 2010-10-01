The First Chrome Tablet Is Here: The iPad

If you simply can’t wait for tablets running Google‘s Chrome OS to hit the market, there’s a solution: hack the iPad.



Someone appears to have done just that. This video on YouTube shows off what appears to be an iPad running Chrome. The user who uploaded it calls it ‘The Chromepad’.

We’re not sure why we’d want to do this, but it’s cool to know that you can:



(via 9 to 5 Mac)

