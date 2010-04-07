The First Changes I'm Making To Digg Now That I'm Finally In Charge

[Editor’s note: Yesterday, Digg CEO Jay Adelson resigned and founder Kevin Rose took over. Here’s Kevin’s first post to Digg’s official blog since the change.]



Hi all,

Here are a couple updates regarding the DiggBar (iFrame toolbar) and banned sites. Note: These changes will not take place until the launch of Digg v4, sign up for the beta here.

DiggBar:

Framing content with an iFrame is bad for the Internet. It causes confusion when bookmarking, breaks w/iFrame busters, and has no ability to communicate with the lower frame (if you browse away from a story, the old digg count still persists). It’s an inconsistent/wonky user experience, and I’m happy to say we are killing it when we launch the new Digg (sign up for the beta here). That said, we will continue to iterate on our browser extensions for Firefox, Chrome, and IE. Look for seriously revamped versions of those in a few months.

Unbanning Domains:

Also with the launch of the new Digg will be unbanning all previously banned domains. While we will apply automated filters to prevent malware/virus/TOS violations, no other restrictions will be placed on content.

That’s it for now,

Kevin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.