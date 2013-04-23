The First Awesome Trailer For 'Thor: The Dark World'

Thor has to ask his brother Loki a big favour in the film’s first trailer.

“Iron Man” won’t be the only Avenger we see return to the big screen this year.



The first trailer for “Thor: The Dark World,” the sequel to the 2011 film, is here and it’s great.

Here’s the synopsis from Disney:

In the aftermath of Marvel’s “Thor” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,” Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos…but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.

The best part of the trailer? He has to ask his brother Loki—the villain from “The Avengers”—for help to protect his home planet.

“Thor the Dark World” is in theatres October 30.

And, here’s a new teaser poster for the film Disney released.

