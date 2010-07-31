The First Awesome Thing I Noticed About My New Android

At long last, I got my new HTC Droid Incredible yesterday.



For the most part, I’m not ready to compare a few hours with the phone to a few years using the iPhone. In fact, I’m not even trying to get too familiar with it until I have Android 2.2 and decide whether to stick with HTC‘s version or root the phone and get a clean version.

But, within a a few minutes of turning the phone on, one thing really blew my mind. I was looking up the location of a meeting I was about to go to on Google Maps on my laptop. Then I realised it made much more sense to look it up on my phone. I typed the first character of the address into Maps and…

The address popped up in the suggestions box!

The thing is, I already knew that Android phones synced suggestions with your desktop. I’d even written about it. But it never registered until I saw it happen. It’s a small thing, but it’s really awesome.

