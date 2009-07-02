The First American Made Streetcar In 60 Years Is Unveiled

First massive carrier ship to get its power from solar energy. [LAT]



First Solar pushing hard to get its efficiency higher. [PV Tech]

Exxon Mobil still sending cash to groups that deny global warming. [Guardian]

Detroit Electric CEO talks about going after China’s car market. [Green Inc.]

The first American made street car in 60 years rolls in Portland. [Infrastructurist]

First Solar, Suntech and SunPower expected to dominate US solar market. [Reuters]

New York closing in on building the nations largest off shore wind farm. [Reuters]

Waxman is hospitalized after fainting. [AP]

GM’s sales buoyed by China. [WSJ]

Exelon ups its NRG offer by 12% to $7.73 billion. [WSJ]

